AN accidental activation of an emergency beacon put coastguards and the RNLI on alert on Wednesday afternoon, July 28.
Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187, Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team, HM Coastguard Dale and Angle RNLI's all-weather lifeboat were paged at 1.19pm to a report of an emergency beacon activation near Lawrenny.
Coastguards said that all teams made their way to the location to search for the source of the emergency beacon.
The beacon had been accidentally activated and once it was established that their as no one in danger, all responders were stood down.
