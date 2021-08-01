HOPING to raise a little extra for children’s charity Tŷ Hafan is Tesco staff member Gina Wharton.
Gina, who works at the Saundersfoot Tesco Express, is bravely having her head shaved next month to raise funds.
Her aim is to help Tŷ Hafan ‘create a lifetime of memories for life-limited children and their families to treasure forever’.
Gina has a sponsor form for her September 11 brave shave in the store, where two hampers are up for raffle to boost the funds.
One has been donated by Tesco and the other by one of Gina’s colleagues, Caroline Bridle.