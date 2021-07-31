Pembrokeshire County Council has shared the news that the homeless pods at the site of the former Hubberston VC School have been delivered.
The eight pre-constructed pods are adapted shipping containers that include two units of one-bedroom self-contained accommodation with a living/kitchen/dining area and separate bathroom.
Pembrokeshire County Council said: "The eight pods will go a small way to provide a temporary solution to those who need one bedroom accommodation and are paid for by Welsh Government funding in response to rising homelessness levels.
"Alongside the offer of safe accommodation, we will also provide support to those who have been placed there to enable them to transition to permanent accommodation."
When the project was announced in mid-June, it was confirmed that the pods' delivery was expected in July, and for them to be filled in September.
Prior to September however, there will be open days for people to view the pods and speak with county council housing officers.
To see frequently asked questions about the pods, visit https://orlo.uk/DsBu6
Alternatively, if you wish to be invited to the open day in September, email housingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
To read more about the ongoing project, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19367143.eight-new-homeless-pods-facility-milford-haven/
