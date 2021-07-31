The Mount Community Centre in Milford Haven has recently shared an update to the ongoing community garden project at the centre.
A grant was recently awarded to the centre by Pembrokeshire County Council through the 'Enhancing Pembrokeshire' campaign, after asking people how to improve the centre.
Adults filled in questionnaires, while children designed pictures of what they would like to see, and the project of community gardens with some all-weather protection started.
After a particularly busy lunch earlier this week, numerous benches arrived to the centre, starting the design for the future vision of the forecourt at the front of the building.
"These fantastic recycled benches are just the first step to achieving our goals," said Lynne Turner. "We are waiting for the delivery of a marquee and then we can start on the planters. It’s a real community project which we hope will benefit the estate and everyone who enjoys coming to the centre."
The trustees at the centre also expressed their thanks to Pembrokeshire County Council for their backing, in particular Sinead Henehan and Kevin Shales.
