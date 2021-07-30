POLICE are asking members of the public for help, following a series of fires at historic monuments.
The most recent report comes from the Old Fort, Fishguard; the former Napoleonic fort and Second World War defence located on the cliffs above Lower Town.
The fort played an important role in the Last Invasion of Britain and is also designated as a site of special scientific interest.
"Those creating a fire at the site, thought it was acceptable to utilise parts of the structure for their fire," said a spokesperson for Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.
"Sadly, lighting fires not only poses a risk to important heritage sites that are irreplaceable, but could also threaten wildlife and natural spaces."
This is not the first time that the fort has been damaged in this way. A similar incident occurred in October 2020 with police appealing for information on the damage caused.
Anybody who notice damage of this kind or witness fires being lit in inappropriate places, is urged to contact Dyfed- Powys Police on 101 and, if appropriate, the
fire service by dialling 999.
