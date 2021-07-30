There have been 45 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Friday, July 30).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 18 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 17 in Pembrokeshire and 10 in Ceredigion.
Two new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 487 for the duration of the pandemic.
Across Wales, 824 new cases were confirmed, with four new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 240,843 with 5,610 deaths.
There have been 17,850 tests since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties is 18,000 – 11,715 in Carmarthenshire, 4,129 in Pembrokeshire and 2,156 in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 2,293,927 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,047,616 are fully vaccinated.
In Hywel Dda, as of July 28, 525,689 residents have now received both jabs, with 9,650 given in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 131,111 first jabs given and 113,030 second does, with 59.9% fully vaccinated.
In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 91,210 first doses administered and 78,520 second doses, with 62.4% fully vaccinated.
And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) there have been 51,932 first jabs given and 45,155 second doses, with 62.1% fully vaccinated.
