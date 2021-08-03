GRASSLAND farmers are being urged to help with a survey of different grazing systems in Wales – and help out a farming charity at the same time.
"If you have grazing cattle or sheep on your farm, we would be really grateful if you could spend 10 minutes to complete this online survey on grazing practices," said Lizzie Sagoo of environmental consultancy ADAS which is carrying out the survey on behalf of Defra.
"The survey outputs will help us characterise different grazing systems and understand barriers and enablers to uptake of rotational/paddock grazing systems. We want to hear from farmers with a wide range of grazing systems to understand current practices in the UK.
"As a thank you for your time, ADAS will donate £2 to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) for the completion of each online survey (up to a maximum of £500).
To find the survey go to adas.uk and search for 'grazing survey'.
