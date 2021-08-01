Two cars have been targeted and damaged in Marloes this week after being vandalised by paint stripper.
An attack on the cars occurred overnight, between Wednesday, July 28 and Thursday, July 29, which saw a paint-stripping substance causing significant damage to the vehicles.
At the time, the two cars were parked outside a property in Marloes.
Hannah Naden, the owner of one of the cars, has appealed asking for anybody nearby with CCTV who may have footage of the damage being inflicted to come forward.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing also, saying: "Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
