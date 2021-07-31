The Port of Milford Haven has expressed concern about people recently trespassing and accessing the construction site of the new Tŷ Hotel on Milford Waterfront.
The port felt the need to remind people of the CCTV camera overlooking the construction site, in addition to the overnight security guard patrolling the area.
The Port of Milford Haven said: "Please remember that construction sites and the machinery and equipment inside them can be very dangerous and must only be operated by trained professionals.
"Anyone caught trespassing will be reported to the police.
"We want to make sure that everyone involved in the construction of the hotel, as well as members of the community around it, stay safe at all times."
