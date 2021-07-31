PEMBROKESHIRE’S Blue Lagoon at Abereiddy has been named as the top spot in the UK for wild swimming.

Wild swimming, taking a dip in natural waters like lakes and rivers is becoming increasingly popular with a string of health benefits attributed the chill and thrill of an outside dip.

Research has revealed the Blue Lagoon as the best place in Britain for wild swimming due to its ‘beautiful blue-green waters which are peaceful and calm’.

The research recommends it as a spot for confident swimmers due to the depth of the water.

Pembrokeshire’s Blue Lagoon was rated above spots such as the Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye, Murlough Bay, County Antrim, Northern Ireland and Kailpot Crag, Ullswater, Lake District.

It isn't the Blue Lagoon's first brush with fame. On two occasions it has hosted the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series competition.

A spokesperson from LeaseCar.uk which commissioned the research said: “With more Brits staying in the UK this summer, wild swimming is another activity you can try and one where you may not be surrounded by hundreds of other people.

“Wild swimming is a great way to get outdoors and be surrounded by nature. Even if it’s something you’ve never done before it can be a really great and different experience.

“You can’t just swim in any natural waters though, there are some dangers to consider like sail boats and the depth of water which is why we’ve researched some of the best and safest places that do allow wild swimming.”

If you do fancy a dip in the Blue Lagoon remember to gauge the temperature of the water before jumping in to avoid your body going into shock and to keep an eye out for rocks and other debris in the water that can pose a threat to all swimmers.