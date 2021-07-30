ONE person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Haverfordwest.
Police were called to an incident at just after 12 noon involving a two vehicle crash.
Official reports say the road was cleared at 1.40pm, however local reports are saying traffic is still heavy in the area.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police were called at 12.15pm today to a report of two vehicle road traffic collision on Bridgend Square roundabout, Haverfordwest.
"One person has been taken to hospital.
"The road was clear just before 1.40pm."
