ONE person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Haverfordwest.

Police were called to an incident at just after 12 noon involving a two vehicle crash.

Official reports say the road was cleared at 1.40pm, however local reports are saying traffic is still heavy in the area.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police were called at 12.15pm today to a report of two vehicle road traffic collision on Bridgend Square roundabout, Haverfordwest.

"One person has been taken to hospital.

"The road was clear just before 1.40pm."