DYFED-Powys Police is appealing for help to find a man missing for nearly a fortnight.
Philip Hearn was reported missing 11 days ago, at 8am on Monday, July 19.
The 26-year-old was last seen in the Rowlatts Hill area of Leicester. Police believe he may have travelled outside of the Leicester force area and are appealing to other forces to help with the search.
A public appeal was issued by police on Wednesday, July 21 but Philip remains missing and his family and officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.
Police said that he needs to take regular medication, which he does not have access to while he isn't at home. He does not have a phone with him.
Philip is described as around 5ft 9ins tall, with dark blonde hair and a beard – although a shorter one than in the picture.
Anyone with any information regarding Philip's whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 711 of 19 July. You can also report any sightings of Philip online at www.leics.police.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.