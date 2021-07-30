A man from Milford Haven, who went on an extensive thieving spree over a period of almost seven months, has finally been brought to justice.

Jordan Cooney, of Wentworth Close, Milford Haven, stole products in excess of £1300.

Items stolen by twenty-five-year-old Cooney included cosmetics, clothes, alcohol and technology devices, as he wrecked havoc across the county.

Stores that were hit included Boots, Tescos, Food Warehouse (Milford Haven) and Savers Health and Beauty (Haverfordwest).

The list of products stolen were: cream, primer and tonic (Boots, Pembroke Dock); eight Amazon fire sticks, two litre bottles of Smirnoff, a bottle of whiskey and cans of gin and tonic (Tescos, Milford Haven); a bottle of Armani Code fragrance, Prada Candy fragrance, Hugo Boss fragrance and Prada fragrance (Savers Health and Beauty, Haverfordwest), and two sweatshirts (County Sports, Haverfordwest).

The store that was hit the most was Food Warehouse, Milford Haven.

More than £600 of goods was stolen from the retailer including; 11 beef roasting joints, four pork shoulder joints, eight packs of chicken fillets, four beef rump steaks, a box of Magnum ice creams, a tub of yoghurt, more meat products to the value of £110, a bottle of whiskey, bottle of cider, bottle of Jack Daniels, a bottle of Bacardi, a bottle of Bombay Sapphire, a bottle of spiced rum, and five other bottles of alcohol (unspecified).

Cooney also attempted to steal meat products to the value of £50 from Asda in Pembroke Dock.

The dates and places of the thefts were December 2020 and July 27 (Pembroke Dock); January 13 and 17, March 3 and 15, May 6 and 29, June 15 and 25, and July 1 (Milford Haven); June 15 and 24 (Haverfordwest).

Cooney pleaded to guilty to all 13 charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court, over both the morning and afternoon court sessions, on July 27.

He was fined £120, made to pay court charges amounting to £195, and compensation totalling over £900.

Cooney also had a community order made on July 26 requiring rehabilitation activity including attending appointments and participating in any activity required for a period of 15 days.

Cooney will make payments of £24 a month commencing September 7.