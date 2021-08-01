A new Channel 4 show which starts next week will be highlighting Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, along with its many landscapes and people within it.
'Epic Wales: Valleys, Mountains & Coasts,' follows people who live and work in and around Wales' three national parks.
The first episode will see the programme travel to Pembrokeshire to visit Mark Gainfort, a fisherman from Dale, as he embarks on his first catch of the season.
Furthermore in the first episode, the programme visits a sheep and cattle farmer in Snowdonia and castle wall repair workers in the Brecon Beacons.
The series revolves around people who live and work in and around Wales’s National Parks. Whilst the national parks are famously popular tourist destinations, 80,000 people call them 'home.'
The first episode of the series will air on Friday, August 6, at 8pm.
