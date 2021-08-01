A LETTERSTON company has been charged with discharging poisonous, noxious or pollution matter, into inland waters.
The case of T E & M Francis & Sons Limited, of St David's Road Letterston, was before magistrates in Haverfordwest on Thursday, July 29.
The company is charged with causing a water discharge activity, namely the discharge of poisonous, noxious or pollution matter, namely farm effluent to discharge into inland waters at Pentre Farm, other than under and to the extent authorised by an environmental permit.
The offence is alleged to have happened on or before January 31 last year.
Representatives from the company did not appear in court in this instance.
The case was adjourned to August 26 for a plea to be entered.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.