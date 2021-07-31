Report by Michael Thomas
CLUB Captain Ags Kalvik's charity day raised over £1200 pounds for Prostrate UK.
As well as raising money golf was played.
In searing conditions, Robert Griffiths outscored a field of 141 to take the Captain’s Prize.
Griffiths' score of 44 points bettered both Dave Phipps and Liam Harries by a single point.
The best Ladies score was Ann Owen who made 39 points.
Club Captain Ags congratulated all the winners and thanked everyone who helped make the day such a resounding success.
Recent Competition Results
Former club pro Alex Pile and partner Pam Pile won the Mixed Foursomes Cup on countback over Pat Roblin and John Hanson.
The finest individual performance was that of club stalwart Mark Owen. Playing off a handicap of seven, Mark won the Tom Thomas Cup with 42 points. His score was one of only two to break par on the day with Ags Kalvik second, a full 5 points in arrears.
Competition Results:
Hammond Salver: Patricia Roblin 94(28) nett 66
Summer Stableford: Alyson Nash (38 pts)
Tom Thomas: Mark Owen (42 pts), Ags Kalvik (37pts)
Men’s July Medal: Nicholas Reeves 81(15) Nett 66
Mixed Foursomes Cup: Pam Pile & Alex Pile (Nett 64)
Open 4 Ball Better Ball: John Roberts & Lee Frost (43pts), Oliver Dwyer & Nicholas Raven (42 pts)
Captain’s Prize: Robert Griffiths (44 pts)
