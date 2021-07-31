A TRADER accused of misleading customers and supplying an unsafe silver Renault Clio will face trial at Swansea Crown Court next month.
Shamus Julius Dewaine, of Heol Dwr Scleddau, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 29.
Dewaine was charged with supplying an unsafe product, namely a silver Renault Clio, at Maes Ingli, Newport on April 30 this year.
He was also charged with engaging in a commercial practice which was a misleading action, in that its overall presentation deceived or was likely to deceive the average consumer.
In this case the charge related to claims that the Renault Clio had new tyres when it did not which 'caused or was likely to have caused the average consumer to take a transactional decision he would not have taken otherwise'.
Dewaine, 43, entered not guilty pleas to both charges. Magistrates committed the case for trial at Swansea Crown Court on August 26.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.