A PEMBROKE town councillor has panned the county council for a lack of toilet signage in the town’s East End.

Councillor Melanie Phillips said: “We have a set of public toilets at the East End of Pembroke but unfortunately there is no sign pointing the way to them. The toilets are slightly set back so some people cannot always see them. The local hotelier used to allow the public to use her facilities, but she was forced to lock her front door after some people abused them.

“I (and the county councillor for our area) have asked for a sign for four years. There was a sign there, but it was taken away to accommodate a lime tree and was never returned.

“The East End has the only supermarket in town and also almost all of the cash machines. As you can imagine a great many people use the Co-op and the machines. As a consequence, we have disabled people, pregnant ladies, small children, incontinent people all wanting to use the toilets. Some can’t find them in time.

“The county council offered us a sign. The sign was to be a prominent one placed on the toilet block. How ridiculous, if you see the sign you have obviously found the toilets already.

“Pembroke Town Council pays the county council to keep these toilets open all year. We also pay them to maintain them. They have not done so. The guttering is falling off and the block needs painting. They are not keeping their side of the bargain.”

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “We are aware of the need for extra signage and have been working with the local county councillor on this. We are installing a large new sign on the toilet block itself and are looking into other possibilities to make the facilities more obvious from the pavement. There are difficulties with adding a sign to the existing finger-post, but we are looking at other options.”