RNLI lifeguards in Pembrokeshire are urging stand up paddleboarders to take note of safety tips after a number of recent rescues from the sea around the county.
In as message to paddleboard users, North Pembrokeshire RNLI lifeguards said: "Stand up paddle boarding is becoming increasingly popular, especially inflatable ones due to the ease of transport.
"It is one of the fastest growing watersports and can be a great way to have fun on the water and keep fit.
"However, they are also fast becoming one of the most frequent rescue occurrences for the lifeguards."
The RNLI along the Pembrokeshire and Cardigan coast has been kept busy with call-outs to paddleboarders in recent weeks.
Only two weeks ago, there was a midnight rescue of a paddleboarder from near Cardigan Island.
And last month, Tenby lifeboat was called out to four paddleboarders in difficulty near Pendine
Here are the lifeguards' tips on how to stay safe when paddle boarding:
- avoid offshore winds
- If you can, always go with a friend.
- If you’re going out alone always tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back.
- Bring a means of communication
- ▪️Check the weather forecast and tide times before heading out
- Wear a personal floatation device
- ▪️Wear a leash
- Launch and recover between the black and white flags
If you’re unsure, speak to the lifeguards who will be more than happy to help and educate.
