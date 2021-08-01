CYCLISTS aged from 11 to 80 have taken to the Pembrokeshire roads to raise the grand total of £6,300 for Paul Sartori Hospice At Home and the Wales Air Ambulance.

Braving temperatures of up to 30°C, the 170 riders were taking part in the 2021 Kilgetty Bike It 100 Charity Sportive Cycle, which took place on Sunday July 18.

The event, registered as a sportive with British Cycling had three different route options - 100 mile, 75 mile and 50 mile - and was run under strict Covid restrictions including staggered signing-on and start times.

The riders tackling the challenging 100 miler set off from Kilgetty Community Centre car park at 7am, with the last of the starters leaving shortly after 8.30am.

Amongst the riders was Mandy Draper of Pembroke, in her first official cycling event since a horrific cycling accident nearly five years ago, when she was told she would probably never walk again.

Since then, Mandy has gone on to run over 40 marathons, raising thousands of pounds for The Wales Air Ambulance who helped save her life that day.

Despite the Kilgetty event's difficult conditions, Mandy completed the 75-mile route in very good time, and told the organisers that it was one of the most friendly cycle events that she had ever experienced.

Other outstanding achievements on the day included 71- year-old Des Rees from Saundersfoot who planned to make his Ironman debut last year to celebrate his 70th birthday.

With last year’s - and now this year’s - Ironman Wales cancelled, Des proved that he was ready for the big challenge as he finished the gruelling 100 mile route as strong as he started.

The sportive also proved that cycling is for all ages, as Alan Bain, at 80 years old and Cindy Walker, at just 11 - both representatives of Haverfordwest Hornets - both completed the 50-miler and were the eldest and youngest entrants.

Thirteen-year-old Huw Cressey-Rogers of Llanboidy and 15-year-old Rogan Cox of Whitland impressively finished the 75 mile route, and 12-year-old Caio Jones of Clarbeston Road and Pembroke’s James Harris, 13, also finished the 50-miler in fine form.

Along with individual entries, there were representatives from 20 clubs from all over south and west Wales and beyond, including ATAC, Army Cycling Union, Bynea CC, Cannon Hill CC, Cardiff Ajax Club, Carmarthen Tri Club, Coedcae Crew, Haverfordwest Hornets, Milford Tritons CC, Narberth Dynamos, Pembrokeshire Dragons, Pum Heol Peddlers, Royal Navy & Royal Marines AC, Taf Valley CC, Team NBCC, Tenby Aces, Tenby CC, Towy Riders, Wenvoe Wheelers and West Wales Wheelers.

The event finished at the Kingsmoor Sports and Social Club opposite the start of the event and the recent lifting of Covid regulations allowed entrants to enjoy an outdoor socially-distanced barbecue and welcome refreshments which were provided by the club.

Participants were presented with impressive Welsh slate commemorative medals.

Organiser Norman Mason thanked all volunteer helpers and marshals provided by the two charities, with special thanks to Toni Dorkings and Katie Mac for their help and guidance throughout the planning of the event as well as on the day.

He added: "It has been difficult planning an event of this size with all the uncertainty that seemed to be constantly changing over the nine months since the event was planned.

"I'm very pleased that the event had gone ahead smoothly and I am delighted with the money raised, as well as the positive feedback throughout social media for the organisation asnd signage of all routes."