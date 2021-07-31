THE girls of Kilgetty AFC are sporting a brand new kit thanks to a former pupil of Tenby’s Greenhill School, who now lives in New York.

Ty Francis MBE, a former vice-president of the New York Stock Exchange, is a founding member of New York Welsh. The organisation was set up to raise money for grassroots sport in Wales, with a focus on promoting minority sports - especially organisations delivering girls’ and disability sport.

New York Welsh has previously sponsored the Under 14s girls’ football at Kilgetty and when Ty heard that over 70 girls aged between five and 12 take part in the club’s new girls’ training sessions on Tuesdays, New York Welsh kindly offered to sponsor their football shirts too.

Whilst Ty was visiting Tenby with his wife and children recently, they went along to the Kilgetty girls’ training session for kit presentations and team and group photos.

The Kilgetty AFC girls’ coaches said: “The girls were so excited to receive their new kits. It’s thanks to generous donations like this that the young people have access to play football as a team.

“This means the girls can raise their activity and fitness levels, improving their confidence and skills, have fun and make friends too. We are so thankful to New York Welsh for their amazing sponsorship.”

The girls training sessions resume in September when it is hoped that - thanks to having new football kits - the girls’ teams will be able to play matches against other teams in the Pembrokeshire Women’s and Girls’ League.

Kilgetty AFC Juniors’ training sessions also resume in September. Anyone who would like their child to join, call Lukas on 07870 163378.

Details of specific age groups are as follows: Under 14s boys (aged year 9 from September 2021) are looking for players next season, training Mondays 6-7pm, Kilgetty AFC Kingsmoor Sports Field, contact Steve: 07890 697116. Kilgetty AFC require coaches for six to 13-year-old girls training, which takes place term time, Tuesdays at Kingsmoor Sports field, 5.30pm to 6.30pm. DBS and club registration will be required. Call James to register your child or to sign up as a coach, 07872 594290.

Kilgetty also hope to start an under 8s mixed boys and girls team, with the first session taking place on Thursday August 5 at 5.30pm in Kilgetty.

Training cost is £3 per player, per session.

