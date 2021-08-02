Following concerns from keyworkers across multiple sectors, Samuel Kurtz MS has called on the Welsh Government to designate self-isolation exemptions for keyworkers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Mr Kurtz said: “Over the last several days, I’ve been contacted by a number of keyworkers across multiple sectors, all of whom are being told to self-isolate as a consequence of being ‘pinged’ by the NHS Test and Trace app. This is despite being fully vaccinated against Covid-19.”
“One keyworker – an orthodontist – told me that because of Welsh Government’s current guidelines, their dental surgery has been forced to scale back the number of appointments and services they provide. This has resulted in cancelled appointments, long waiting lists and an inability to meet the demands of the local community.”
In England, a list of key workers, from health care professionals to key logistical professions such as lorry drivers, have been made exempt from the need to self-isolate to ensure minimal disruption as the country re-opens.
Samuel continued: “It’s absolutely vital that our vaccinated keyworkers are given the clarity and guidance they need to continue to work, should they or their colleagues by ‘pinged’ by the NHS Test and Trace app. It’s just not feasible for entire sectors to be brought to a stand-still because vaccinated individuals have been told to self-isolate.”
Samuel finished: “We can’t wait until the Welsh Government’s next 21-day review for these changes to be made. We need swift action from the health minister to ensure our key services aren’t being left critically understaffed by requests to self-isolate.”
