Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn has voiced his concerns over the Government’s Beating Crime Plan that was published earlier this week.

It sets out the UK Government’s plan to deliver ‘the change that Britain needs, with less crime, fewer victims, and a safer country’.

Mr Llywelyn, , following a visit to Number 10 Downing Street on Thursday, has highlighted concerns with many of its objectives.

“While I welcome the Government’s focus on crime, I am unconvinced whatsoever with the objectives of the Beating Crime Plan for several reasons," he said.

“It is an ambitious and far reaching plan that does not take cognisance of the current demands on policing and capacity of forces to be able to deliver the objectives.

"The plan is very broad and moves towards dealing with volume of crime as opposed to prioritising threat, risk and harm.

“The intention to introduce a performance comparison framework such as league tables, will not reflect or acknowledge the differentiations between police forces in terms of local needs.

“Reference to serious violence within this plan for example are linked to the knives, guns and the drugs market, controlled by gangs, while the significant cause of our violent crime in Dyfed-Powys is domestic related.

"The Beating crime plan does not differentiate between the two types.

“I cannot see that the Government’s plan will add value to what we already have in place here in Dyfed-Powys under the Chief Constable and my self’s leadership, and I fear that the funding they note will focus on national priorities, that are generally consistent to urban problems as opposed to rural community needs here in Dyfed-Powys.

“It is disappointing that the plan has been developed without a formal consultation process with Police Forces and Police and Crime Commissioners, and following the announcement of a pay freeze for the police last week, I find it somewhat insulting and hypocritical.

“Following my own consultation with the public and partners in recent weeks, I now look forward to engaging with the new Chief Constable on the development of a new police and crime plan that meets the needs and expectations of our communities here in Dyfed-Powys”.