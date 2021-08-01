There have been 56 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Sunday August 1).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that since Friday, July 30,there were 27 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 16 in Pembrokeshire and 13 in Ceredigion.
Two new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 489 for the duration of the pandemic.
Across Wales, 719 new cases were confirmed, with five new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 241,562 with 5,615 deaths.
The total number of cases across the three counties is 18,056 – 11,742 in Carmarthenshire, 4,145 in Pembrokeshire and 2,169 in Ceredigion.
