ST DAVIDS star Jasmine Joyce was unable to hide her disappointment at missing out on a medal in her second consecutive Olympic Games in the women’s rugby sevens in Tokyo.

The flying Pembrokeshire winger had a superb tournament, with her pace and skill helping Team GB get to the semi-finals of the competition, before losing 26-19 against France.

Joyce had scored a stunning try on day one as she showed her trademark sidestep and pace to cross for GB’s third try in the 26-21 defeat to eventual gold medallists New Zealand.

Team GB beat the Russian Olympic Committee 14-12, and Joyce scored twice in the 31-0 victory over Kenya, and twice again in the 21-12 win over USA in the quarter-finals.

Joyce also ran in two first-half tries in the semi-finals against Les Blues, but defeat meant they faced Fiji in the bronze-medal match, which the South Sea Islanders won 21-12.

It meant that Team GB finished fourth for the second consecutive Olympic Games, and the 25 year-old, a former pupil of Ysgol Dewi Sant, was left heartbroken once again.

“You can probably tell by all our faces that we are absolutely gutted,” said Joyce, who was the only Welsh woman to represent GB's women's sevens in the 2016 Olympics in Rio

“I couldn’t be prouder of the girls in coming fourth and pushing New Zealand right to the end, we beat the USA in the quarter-finals, but have lost to Fiji, who are a very good side.

"For us to come out here, as three nations joining together to perform as Team GB, it's phenomenal to come fourth, and the support and love we've had has been unbelievable."

Joyce added: "It's really tough for us as three different nations coming together, whereas the other squads here are together for years, and they compete on the world stage as their country.

"If we had an extra month, I feel that we would have won the gold medal, I guarantee that, but we just didn't have enough time, so being full-time is absolutely massive.

“We have only been together for four or five months, but we’ve definitely put our programme in a better place, and we can call ourselves Olympians again.”

Joyce, who attended Ysgol Dewi Sant before moving to Cardiff Metropolitan University, has also won 19 caps for Wales in rugby union, playing in the Six Nations Tournament.

She began playing rugby at the age of seven, first joining the mini-section of St. Davids RFC, before moving to the women's youth team at Haverfordwest RFC aged 12.

At 15, her skills were spotted by talent scouts for the Scarlets, and she joined their women's under 18s programme and the senior squad, before joining Bristol Bears in 2020.