Haverfordwest County AFC has confirmed that recent addition Dylan Rees will wear the captain's armband in the new Cymru Premier campaign.

Rees, who joined the Bluebirds from Cardiff Met earlier this summer, will take the place of Sean Pemberton who has joined the coaching staff.

"I'm originally from Tenby, but I moved away when I was younger to join Cardiff City, but it was always my ambition to come back," said Rees.

"It's a great club, with great aspirations going forward, and on hearing their plans, that was something that drew me to signing for Haverfordwest.

"After being released from Cardiff City, I joined Wayne (Jones) at Aberystwyth in 2017, and I played in Sweden, and ended up joining Cardiff Met.

"I had a fantastic few years there, won the Welsh Cup, won the play-off final, played in Europe, and was also lucky enough to play for Wales C.

"I am now starting my teaching career in Pembrokeshire, so it's all coming into place quite nicely, and I'm really pleased to have joined the club.

"I can play full-back or central midfield, and I try to give everything each time I play, and hopefully that will be seen in my performances.

"We want to get as high up the table as can, I think we should be pushing for a top six spot with the quality we've got, and go on from there."

Vice-captain duties have been assigned to midfielder Elliot Scotcher, who rejoined the Bluebirds from Carmarthen Town nine months ago.

Ricky Watts has been assigned the role of club captain, whilst Gary Richards has been named as the club’s new Head of Coaching next season.

Manager Wayne Jones could take heart from another good pre-season run-out from the side in a 3-3 draw away against Aberystwyth Town.

It was a lively performance from his side, although they were left to rue some costly defensive error in the second half at Park Avenue.

The Bluebirds lead 1-0 at half time through Ben Fawcett, who met Jack Wilson’s cross to fire in from the edge of the box on 42 minutes.

The Seasiders levelled on the hour when keeper Lee Idzi was dispossessed in his own area, and Harry Franklin took his chance to score.

Within five minutes a well-taken goal by Kurtis Rees put the Bluebirds back in front, and the came really came to life in the final 20 minutes.

Elliot Scotcher's weak back pass fell to John Owen, who levelled matters, but Fawcett then restored the visitors' lead for a third time.

In the closing minutes, however, some good work by Owen set-up Franklin for his second of the game to ensure that the honours ended even.