The Scarlets Community Foundation will be getting on their bike next month for a fundraising ‘Tour de Scarlets’, cycling to all 53 rugby clubs in the region's three counties.
Setting off from Parc y Scarlets on August 9, the team will be cycling a gruelling 350 miles, taking in all the region's clubs, from Aberystwyth to St Davids to Yr Hendy.
The Foundation is aiming to raise funds that will go back into the grassroots game and help clubs with projects to kick-start their return to rugby.
Scarlets players, along with All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick, will be joining the team along the way.
Community Foundation officer Rhodri Jones said: “We hope to raise much-needed funds to invest back into our community clubs and female rugby hubs with their return to play and getting ready for the new season.
"The funds will also support the continued work of the Foundation, following on from our care pack campaign during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“It is going to be a tough challenge and we’d love for our clubs to join us along the Tour.”
The Scarlets Community Foundation was launched in 2020 and is the charity arm of the Scarlets.
Visit the justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/tourdescarlets to offer support, or for more information on the Tour de Scarlets email RhodriJones@scarlets.wales.
