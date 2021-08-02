POLICE arrested a man on suspicion of drug-driving in the Milford Haven area yesterday morning, Sunday August 1.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the man provided a positive roadside drug wipe.
He then provided blood specimens at custody before he was released under investigation, pending analysis of those samples.
#Fatal5
