POLICE arrested a man on suspicion of drug-driving in the Milford Haven area yesterday morning, Sunday August 1.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the man provided a positive roadside drug wipe.

He then provided blood specimens at custody before he was released under investigation, pending analysis of those samples.

#Fatal5

3:48 PM · Aug 1, 2021·Orlo

3

Likes

SammiCatpurr

@Catpurr1106

·

1h

Replying to

@PembsRPU

shame the technology isnt there yet to do readings at the station like you do for alcohol.