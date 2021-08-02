Dyfed-Powys Police conducted speed checks in the Waterloo Road area of Pembroke Dock in the early evening of Sunday, August 1.
The speed limit for the area is 40mph, and 'a number of motorists were spoken to and reported in relation to their speeds,' according to Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
The highest speed recorded on the night was 64mph.
