Hundreds of Pembrokeshire people have already had their say on how the county’s Waste and Recycling Centres (WRCs) should operate in the future – and there’s still time to get involved.
Pembrokeshire County Council launched a public consultation in July on proposed options put forward to maintain an efficient WRC service that also provides value for money.
The consultation is at haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/ and remains open until Monday, August 9.
A review of site usage has been undertaken and the data that showed that at some sites just 30 per cent of the available slots were being booked.
The current operating cost for the six WRCs – one of the highest provisions in Wales - is not sustainable, so options put forward for consideration by users include PCC operating fewer WRCs in the future or changing WRC days / hours.
The public’s view is also sought on other issues relating to WRCs including the range of materials accepted at WRCs and whether to continue with the booking system first introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Cris Tomos, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for the environment, said: “Thank you to the hundreds of people who have already got in touch to express your views. Your feedback is very important as we move forward on this issue.
“Waste and recycling is an issue that affects every person, household and organisation across Pembrokeshire so please give your views before the deadline.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.