Pembrokeshire Federation of Women’s Institutes (PFWI) has announced that the new style calendar has now been printed, with copies for sale.

PFWI is celebrating 100 years this year, and many events have been organised, but with several having to be postponed until 2022.

This year the decision was made to revamp the annual calendar, and PFWI members are very proud of what they have achieved.

The theme of the 2022 is 'sand and land,' with 12 photographs from across Pembrokeshire, depicting the 12 months of the year.

A spokesperson from the PFWI said: "We are so lucky to live where we do, our aim is to sell as many calendars as we possibly can, so that many homes throughout the UK and further can enjoy our beautiful scenery.

"Our members sent in nearly 200 photos for the calendar competition. Many congratulations to the 12 chosen members."

The overall winner was Avril Dockerill from St Florence WI, with her photo of Tenby featuring on the cover of the calendar.

PFWI has already sent calendars to The Queen - herself a WI member - as well as the NFWI chair Ann Jones, the Wales WI chair Eirian Roberts, and even to WI Canada’s president Joan Holthe.

Over the last 18 months, Joan and other members of WI Canada have joined PFWI on Zoom Meetings, and so their 2022 calendar was sent to them.

PFWI also expressed thanks to the 30 local businesses who sponsored the calendar and feature within it for the first time.

PFWI Calendar is fantastic value, priced at just £5 each plus p&p.

To place an £5 order for calendars, either email publicity@pembrokeshire.org.uk or call 01437 768674.