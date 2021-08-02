There have been 87 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in the last two days according to today’s figures (Monday, August 2).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 43 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 25 in Pembrokeshire and 19 in Ceredigion.

One new Covid-19 related death has been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 490 for the duration of the pandemic.

Data on a Monday is for a 48-hour period up to 9am on Sunday and likely to be double the usual 24-hour figure.

Across Wales, 1,106 new cases were confirmed, with one new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 242,668 with 5,616 deaths.

There have been 24,220 tests since the last report.

The total number of cases across the three counties is 18,143 – 11,785 in Carmarthenshire, 4,170 in Pembrokeshire and 2,188 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 2,296,517 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,066,442 are fully vaccinated.

In Hywel Dda, as of July 28, 525,689 residents have now received both jabs, with 9,650 given in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 131,111 first jabs given and 113,030 second does, with 59.9 per cent fully vaccinated.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 91,210 first doses administered and 78,520 second doses, with 62.4 per cent fully vaccinated.

And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) there have been 51,932 first jabs given and 45,155 second doses, with 62.1 per cent fully vaccinated.