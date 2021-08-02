The Great St. Florence Potato Challenge was back this year with entrants competing to show their spud-growing prowess to raise funds for the village church.

Potato challenge participants were tasked with growing the heaviest crop and/or the greatest number of potatoes.

They each paid £5 to receive one seed potato and one bucket, and a total of 160 buckets were sold with 116 adults, 39 children and three schools taking part in the challenge.

Entrants took the kit home, added some soil or compost and planted their seed potato – and the rest was up to them until weigh-in day in St Florence churchyard on July 17.

Competition champion was Stuart Evans who grew the overall heaviest crop - an impressive 2.689 kg of potatoes. Penny Mackenzie grew the greatest number of potatoes - an astonishing 58 from just one seed potato.

The first prize in the children’s category went to Kate Joseph, who grew 38 potatoes weighing in at 1.809 kg.The winning school with the heaviest and largest number of potatoes was St. Florence V.C Infants School.

The challenge was sponsored by fresh produce producer Puffin Produce; Walter Simon, a grower with over 40 years’ experience growing potatoes for Puffin Produce; Birt & Co and E. Park & Sons, plus support from Jewson’s Builder Merchants - all in aid of raising funds for St. Florence Church.

Walter Simon, who judged the competition, said: “I was amazed again at the results this year and really hope that next year we can all be together and see the potatoes coming out of the buckets and celebrate together.”

Jenny Close, organiser of the event, said: “I think we can safely say the challenge was another huge success and a great day for all, albeit rather hot!

"All the volunteers, helpers and Walter Simon as the judge did a wonderful job. Once again, thank you so much to our sponsors for their support in making this event happen. Their generosity is very much appreciated and St. Florence Church is very grateful.”

“Through our generous sponsors, those entering the Potato Challenge, kind additional donations and our wonderful volunteers, we raised £910 in aid of St Florence. Church. We are thrilled and very grateful to everybody involved.”

Huw Thomas, managing director at Puffin Produce said, “We were delighted to sponsor the Great St. Florence Potato Challenge again for the second year.

’The uptake was phenomenal and it’s wonderful to hear how everyone in the community enjoyed taking part and growing their own potatoes. We were very impressed with the results.”