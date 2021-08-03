A woman from Milford Haven has seen her car attacked recently, leaving the wing mirrors hanging off her car.
Sarah Freier's blue Honda Civic was vandalised at some point overnight between Sunday, August 1 and Monday, August 2.
A passer by notified Sarah that her wing mirrors were in the vandalised state at 6.15am on the Monday morning.
Sarah's was not the only car attacked however, with vandals also targeting the car of a man nearby, on the Mount estate in Milford Haven.
Sarah has appealed, asking for anybody with CCTV around the Stone Court area of the town to share whatever footage they may have. She has also reported the attack to the police.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20210802-087.”
