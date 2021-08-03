Changes have been made this week to advertised walk-in times at the mass vaccination centres in the Hywel Dda region.
Aberystwyth Thomas Parry Library, Pembrokeshire Archives in Haverfordwest and Halliwell Conference Centre in Carmarthen are all changing their advertised times.
Aberystwyth Thomas Parry Library will be open 10am to 2pm on Tuesday, August 3 and then 10am to 6pm between Wednesday, August 4 and Friday, August 6.
The Pembrokeshire Archives in Haverfordwest is open all week between 10am and 6pm except for Wednesday, August 4, when it is closed.
At the Halliwell Conference Centre in Carmarthen, it will be open at 10am to 6pm between Monday, August 2 and Thursday, August 5, but will be closed from Friday, August 6 and Sunday, August 8.
At all three centres, AztraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are all available.
For opening times of all centres, visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/.../cov.../mass-vaccination-centres/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.