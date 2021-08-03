Dyfed-Powys Police seized a vehicle after a stop check found the driver of the car to be making multiple offences.
The vehicle was stop checked and seized in Sentry Cross.
Checks on the car by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit showed that the driver was driving with only a provisional licence and with no insurance on the vehicle.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: "She was reported for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and whilst uninsured."
