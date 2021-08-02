HAVERFORDWEST has new business maps that help residents find local establishments quickly and easily.
Installed with the help of Haverfordwest Business Circle, there will be two maps, one already located in Victoria Place opposite Castle Square.
Another is going up on Old Bridge at the entrance to the river in September.
Sally Williams, chairlady of the business circle, said the signs will be a great help.
”The signs will help people find businesses, new and old, within ease of the town centre and on the outskirts.
"It’s a way of promoting the town’s businesses and hopefully help people find what they are looking for easily.”
If you are a business and want to join Haverfordwest Business Circle, visiting their website www.haverfordwestbusinesscircle.co.uk
