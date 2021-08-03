The trend continues in division three, as Johnston remain top, nine points ahead of second placed Laugharne.

The two top teams are miles ahead of third placed Cresselly Seconds, after Johnston beat them on their own turf.

Johnston batted first, where they showed their class with Josh Hicks scoring a century of 121, with Lee Summons also scoring 42 runs. The league leaders finished on 231-5.

Cresselly Seconds showed their class too, with Neal Williams getting 74 runs, but Lee Summons' 2-25 helped keep the score down, ending on 200-6.

Llanrian also showed their title form class with a home win over Neyland Seconds, with great fielding from Daf Williams (4-36) and Gary Reynolds (3-16).

Attempting to overcome the 104 total of Neyland Seconds, Jack Jones' 51no and Ben Jones' 27no helped hugely as they ended on 105-2.

Laugharne had the chance to jump into the top three after Cresselly Seconds lost, but Stackpole's Josh Davies' 102 runs put a huge dent in that.

Simon Bevan also scored 39no in addition to Lewys Gibby's 34, to get Stackpole on 217-2, and high on confidence.

Their confidence shone with fielding from Jack Corbett (2-20) and Geraint Shaw (2-25) getting Laugharne all out for 107, despite Rob Couzins' (43) best efforts.

This allowed St Ishmaels Seconds to claw back to Laugharne to keep their top three hopes alive, as they faced Llangwm Seconds away.

St Ishmaels fielded well to start off with, with Thomas Williams' 3-13 and Stuart Carpenter's 2-14 keeping the home side's score at 110ao, despite 29 from Shaun Waller and 28 from Dominic Asson.

The visitors shone too when batting through Darren Hawkins' 41no, Kevin Bowen's 27 and Steven Williams' 31no to end of 111-1.

In the final division three game, Haverfordwest Thirds lost again, this time at home to Narberth Seconds, despite goof batting from Mattehw Vaughan (41), Sohail Siddiqui (34) and Mohammed Asher (27).

The home side finished on 158ao, but scores from Mick Haltam (34), Rob Nicholas (30), Dave Jones (29) and Richard Prout (26no) helped Narberth Seconds reach 160-6.

Total Pts Runs Runs Wkts Wkts Pen'

Pld Points W L Ab Tied Bat Bowl Conc' For Against Taken Lost Pts

Johnston 15 225 11 1 3 0 58 52 105 2402 2049 108 77 0

Llanrhian 15 216 11 1 3 0 50 52 72 2022 1422 106 51 0

Cresselly II 15 175 8 3 4 0 47 42 96 1935 1567 88 49 0

Laugharne 15 174 7 5 3 0 47 48 137 1589 1543 98 86 0

St Ishmaels II 15 169 7 6 2 0 50 45 148 1805 1956 96 71 0

Stackpole 15 148 5 8 2 0 54 41 178 1907 1779 86 92 0

Neyland II 15 132 5 7 3 0 44 35 156 1535 1669 72 85 0

Narberth II 15 128 4 8 3 0 49 39 178 1696 1978 82 91 0

Llangwm II 15 105 3 10 2 0 43 30 208 1539 1768 65 115 0

Haverfordwest III 15 39 0 12 3 0 24 15 233 924 1623 36 120 0

Again, it changes at the top of division four, after Hook Seconds loss means its three points separating the top three.

Carew Thirds visited Hook Seconds, as their batting from Robbie Hicks (44no), Jacob Knox (26) and Steve Cole (25) helped them reach 138ao.

Hook Seconds saw a chance but succumbed to Carew Thirds incredible fielding by Jeremy Griffiths (3-21), Mark White (2-22) and Ashley Lewis (2-21), making them finish on 130ao, despite Lee Morgan's half century of 54.

This allowed Llanrhian Seconds to leapfrog them into first place, which they did via a win away at Lawrenny Seconds, who started well with Chris Buckle's 52no and Rhys Eynon's 33.

They finished on 141-6, as Llanrhian Seconds topped their half century with two, from Michael Lawrence (51) and Ben Jones (58) as they reached 143-3.

Whitland Seconds also had the chance to get into the mix, and they started well through Rob Owen's 48 runs helping towards 147-8, but Llechryd Seconds' Richard Davies (2-24) and Kasper Rameshni (3-10) showed it was to be no easy game.

Andrew Davies' 49 and Peter Gregory's 39 must have frightened Whitland Seconds, but not Cian Rees and Luke Owen who fielded 3-21 and 2-11 to end the tight game with Llechryd Seconds on 138-9.

Richard Thorne was so close to a century with his 96no as Crymych reached 184-5, beating Kilgetty Seconds by five wickets.

Kilgetty Seconds batted well through Jack Badham (46) and Anthony Lewis (63) but it was not enough for the win.

In the final game of division four, Saundersfoot Seconds shone by thrashing Burton Seconds with batting from Phil Jones (82no) and James Caine (56) helping them reach 195-5.

Their bowling was as good, with Kevin Sykes 4-24 and Navett Kawale's 4-27 keeping Burton Seconds score down to 54ao, despite Dan Ridge's 42 runs.

Total Pts Runs Runs Wkts Wkts Pen'

Pld Points W L Ab Tied Bat Bowl Conc' For Against Taken Lost Pts

Llanrhian II 15 166 7 6 2 0 45 47 150 1594 1586 98 94 0

Hook II 15 165 7 4 4 0 51 42 132 1878 1876 88 87 0

Whitland II 15 163 7 4 4 0 43 48 122 1559 1462 100 79 0

Carew III 15 148 6 5 4 0 40 46 136 1382 1666 94 88 0

Saundersfoot II 15 143 6 4 5 0 39 40 105 1522 1279 84 60 0

Llechryd II 15 141 5 5 5 0 49 40 122 1815 1370 82 72 0

Lawrenny II 14 131 5 6 3 0 46 35 148 1671 1816 75 80 0

Crymych 15 120 5 5 5 0 36 34 132 1363 1535 70 78 0

Burton II 14 101 4 5 5 0 30 31 126 1200 1230 68 78 0

Kilgetty II 15 88 2 10 3 0 40 28 193 1421 1585 62 105 0

There were some big scores in division five, as Trystan Rees scored 53no for Whitland Thirds in their home victory over Haverfordwest Fourths.

Another half century came for Kyle Keen who got 54 in Fishguard's away win at Cresselly Thirds.

The stars however were Hundleton, with Ben Adams (57no) and Jonathan Williams (51) both getting half centuries, as teammate Steffan Williams fielded 4-40 as they beat Pembroke Seconds by 97 runs.