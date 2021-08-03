Wilko has announced it is extending a popular face mask scheme by another three months.

The scheme, which allows shoppers to drop off used, disposable face masks so that they can be recycled will now be in place until the end of September 2021.

This extension follows an initial three-month pilot and will see the service remain in place at the original 150 participating stores across the UK.

The home and garden retailer said it expects 400,000 masks could be recycled via the scheme equating to 966kg of single-use plastic.

Those wishing to take part need to simply visit their nearest, participating wilko store as part of their usual shopping trip and safely drop their used single use face masks into the special collection bin.

Once full, these bins are then taken away by recycling specialists ReWorked, who together with Metrisk Ltd, Scan2Recycle are partnering with wilko in the scheme – which was the first of its kind on the UK high street.

Masks collected via the scheme are broken down into raw fibres which can be sustainably refashioned into products ranging from other safety materials for businesses, to building materials and even quality, durable public space furniture.

Jerome Saint Marc, CEO at wilko, said: “We know that our customers care about the environment and this scheme has proved again to us just how much.

“We’re so delighted that it’s been this much of a success and that our customers and team members are helping to reduce litter in their communities, our partners are helping to recycle the waste and that we’re able to bring it all together in our stores.

“It’s a little win that truly makes a world of difference.”

While masks are no longer a legal requirement, wilko is still recommending face coverings for team members and customers in busy indoor spaces.

The family retailer seeks to respect individual choices while providing a sustainable solution to single-use mask disposal.

For more information on disposable mask recycling at wilko and the 150 stores that are taking part, please visit the wilko website.