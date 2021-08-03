Almost 15 months after being named Pembrokeshire League Division One champions, Hakin United players and staff have finally got their hands on their earned silverware.

The Vikings were top of the Division One table when the 2019/20 season was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and later confirmed champions via points per game.

The pandemic also meant that no trophy presentation and subsequent celebration was possible at the time, but that changed recently with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Ceri Morgan, of the Pembrokeshire Football League, travelled to the Observatory Ground to present the players with their medals and the league trophy.

It was the 19th time Hakin United had lifted the trophy since 1945, and their seventh in the last ten years, taking the title back after Monkton Swifts won the 2018-19 season.

Manager Scott Davies admitted it was a strange feeling, especially given his side had their scheduled friendly for that afternoon called off.

“To arrive at the ground with no game to play and then go out in our kit for the photos wasn’t quite the same,” he said.

“But then just to be able to do that felt like a step towards normality. And it did no harm just to enjoy the moment and I’m sure other teams would have done the same.

“Once they decided there was going to be a league winner then someone had to be declared champions and that was us - so we’ll accept it.”

The Vikings’ attention now turns back to on-field action though, as they face St Clears in a friendly tonight before a trip to Cwmamman United on Saturday in round two of the FAW Trophy.

“They're a Welsh League side so are obviously a tidy outfit but it’s crucial we go up there and try to win,” said Davies.

“A good performance will give us momentum to push into the league season.”

After pre-season and the cup tie, attention will turn to the Pembrokeshire Football League campaign, which gets underway in September.