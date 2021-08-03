Three RNLI lifeguards from Ceredigion are to be awarded with a bravery award for saving the lives of a man and his 10-year-old son.

With assistance from Cardigan and New Quay RNLI lifeboats, the lifeguards rescued the father and son kayakers, who were caught in a strong offshore wind and being swept out to sea.

For their brave actions during the rescue, the three lifeguards are to receive the prestigious Alison Saunders award, which is awarded to recognise the skill and bravery of lifeguards.

The pair of kayakers were rescued at Tresaith last September, having capsized 800m offshore in strong winds and bad sea conditions.

Seasonal RNLI supervisor Sam Bailey and RNLI lifeguard Macsen Mather 'demonstrated courage and selflessness in entering the water,' knowing they would not be able to return to the shore unassisted, spending a prolonged period of time in the cold conditions due to the wind and sea state.

Senior lifeguard Lowri Davies remained ashore to co-ordinate the rescue with HM Coastguard, who requested that both New Quay all-weather lifeboat and Cardigan inshore RNLI lifeboat launch to support the lifeguards.

Lowri, in her first season as a senior lifeguard, 'executed her role with confidence and assurance,' managing communications between lifeguards, lifeboats and HM Coastguard, and offering reassurance to her colleagues in the water throughout the rescue.

Having reached the kayakers, Sam and Macsen used their rescue boards to secure the casualties out of the water in order to keep them safe until the lifeboats arrived to recover the whole group.

By the time New Quay and Cardigan lifeboats arrived at Tresaith, the group had drifted over 1.5 miles out to sea.

Cardigan RNLI volunteer crew transported the group to shore where the casualties received further medical attention from HM Coastguard for the effects of the cold.

Both lifeboat crews will receive a letter from the RNLI’s chairman for their part in the rescue.

Roger Smith, RNLI area lifesaving manager said: "This rescue was a superb team effort, with RNLI lifeboat crews launching in direct support of their lifeguard colleagues.

"We are massively proud of our lifeguards, who showed great bravery and resolve during this rescue. They entered the water to save lives, in the full knowledge that they would be unable to return to shore unaided, trusting our lifeboats to back them up.

"The awards recognise their collective courage and professionalism. Working together, our team saved two people from drowning that day."