Pembrokeshire's Visitor Welcome team has been busy advising holidaymakers at several popular locations along the coast.

On a daily basis, 10 officers in bright pink Hi-Vis jackets have been patrolling tourism hotspots throughout the county.

They have been answering visitor queries on a range of issues, such as car parking to coastal bus timetables, dog-friendly beaches, public conveniences and water safety.

“We’re very proud of our county and we are keen to help visitors have a wonderful time while they are here," said Cllr Mike James, Chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council.

"I know the teams have been working very hard to advise and help out wherever possible."

Deployed by Pembrokeshire County Council, the team also reports any issues that need assistance from other sections of the local authority or partner organisations, such as reckless behaviour, car parks filling up and bins needing emptying.

Now in its second year, the initiative has been set up by Pembrokeshire County Council, Visit Pembrokeshire, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and PLANED.

Emma Thornton, CEO of Visit Pembrokeshire, said they were delighted to be working with their partners and local volunteer groups to further develop the Visitor Welcome team which proved so successful last summer.

“With the focus on staycations this year we are expecting a busy summer,” she said.

“For many of our visitors this year, it will be their first visit to Pembrokeshire.

"We want to ensure they have a great time, explore all that our beautiful county has to offer, and leave as ambassadors for Pembrokeshire looking forward to their next visit.

In addition to the new teams, staff and visitor welcome volunteers from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, other sections of Pembrokeshire County Council, as well as local PCSOs, will be available throughout the summer at key location.

Cllr Paul Harries, Chairman of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said: “We’re delighted to be involved in this scheme and a huge thanks go to our volunteers.

"They are giving their time to support visitor management and encouraging people to tread lightly and leave no trace in what is an extremely busy summer season.

“It is fantastic to know that visitors to our county will receive a warm Pembrokeshire welcome again this summer and have the support of our welcome volunteers to make the most of their time in the National Park.”

Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture, added that the team is part of the package of support for the tourism industry in Pembrokeshire.

“The officers are there to advise, reassure and welcome, and I’m certain their presence has been welcomed by tourists and locals alike.”