A MAN has been billed more than £2,000 for breaching coronavirus restrictions during the second lockdown.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard that Shane Ferro, of St Teilo Street, Pontarddulais, was seen away from his home during the emergency period without reasonable excuse, when he travelled to Monkton in Pembroke on January 30.
Ferro found the case against him proved in his absence under the single justice procedure on July 27.
The 34-year-old was fined £1,760 by magistrates under the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Wales) Regulations 2020.
He was also ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £85 costs, totalling £2,021.
