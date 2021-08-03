Members of the Whitland Women's Institute (WI) recently celebrated the 100th birthday of the organisation with a garden party worthy of a centenary celebration.
The Whitland WI, which was originally established in July 1921, currently has 28 members and holds a variety of events throughout the year to support local charities and businesses.
The organisation also has monthly meetings with guest speakers as well as organised trips out.
To commemorate the day, the Coffee Lounge in Whitland provided an individual tea box with handmade Welsh love spoons, made by one of the member’s sons, attached to each one.
The cake was made by committee member Emma Allum, who chose the sunflower theme due to the association with The Calendar Girls film.
President Barbara Hunt gave a speech before cutting the cake and raising a toast to all members, old and new.
A spokesperson from Whitland WI said: "It was a great chance for everyone to all meet up again outdoors to celebrate the centenary, especially as the members had not been able to meet up for the last 18 months due to Covid-19 restrictions.
"Whitland WI are hoping to resume monthly meetings again very soon in a Covid-safe environment to ensure everyone is safe and happy."
For more information about joining the WI, contact secretary Nicola Bellarby on 01994 453708.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.