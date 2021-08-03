A CRASH occurred in Haverfordwest.
Police were called to a crash at 12.12pm at the A40 Withybush roundabout.
Two vehicles were involved in the incident. No one was reported injured.
Traffic is slowly resuming to normal in the area.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We were called at 12.12pm today to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A40 roundabout at Haverfordwest.
"No injuries were reported."
