A WOMAN from Milford Haven pleaded guilty to playing her part in an extensive thieving spree which took place across Pembrokeshire over a period of almost seven months.
Laura Livermore, of Wentworth Close, Milford Haven, was part of a duo who stole items including cosmetics, alcohol, food and technology devices.
Thirty-three-year-old Livermore pleaded guilty to 13 charges, which included theft and breaking conditional discharge orders, at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 27.
The list of products stolen included beauty products, eight Amazon fire sticks, two one-litre bottles of Smirnoff, a bottle of whiskey, cans of gin and tonic, and bottles of designer fragrances.
The store that was hit the most was Food Warehouse, Milford Haven.
Livermore was involved in stealing around £500 of goods from the retailer including 11 beef roasting joints, four pork shoulder joints, eight packs of chicken fillets, four beef rump steaks, a box of Magnum ice creams, a tub of yoghurt, a bottle of whiskey, bottle of cider, bottle of Jack Daniels, a bottle of Bacardi, a bottle of Bombay Sapphire, a bottle of spiced rum, and five other bottles of alcohol (unspecified).
She also attempted to steal meat products to the value of £50 from Asda in Pembroke Dock.
The dates and locations of the thefts were December 2020 and July 27 (Pembroke Dock); January 13 and 17, April 3 and 15, May 6 and 29, June 15 and 25, (Milford Haven); June 15 (Haverfordwest), with Boots, Tesco and Savers also targeted in addition to Food Warehouse and Asda.
Livermore committed the crimes in contravention of a conditional discharge which she received in December 2020 for stealing £34.70 worth of goods from Tesco and asssaulting a police officer.
She was fined £120, ordered to pay court charges amounting to £195 and compensation totalling over £700.
Livermore also had a community order made requiring rehabilitation activity, including attending appointments and participating in any activity required for a period of 15 days.
Livermore has until August to pay off the outstanding charges.
