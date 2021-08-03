Saundersfoot Rotary was delighted to stage its first Duck Race of the season.

All 550 ducks were sold to help raise a substantial sum of money for charities supported by the club.

The race took place at Saundersfoot Harbour on Sunday July 25, by kind permission of harbourmaster Michael Davies and his reliable and helpful staff who operated the sluice gates, allowing the water to flow as a stream through the low tide dry harbour.

The plastic ducks were then released into the water and the first three ducks to reach the harbour entrance were the race winners.

Lane floats were used to help prevent any of the wayward ducks making their way onto the muddy bank but some managed to escape! They were eventually rescued by Rotarians dressed in suitable waders.

A Rotary spokesman said:"The weather was kind to us and the occasion was a great success, with all 550 plastic ducks sold by 3pm to families, holidaymakers and friends of Rotary who are always very supportive at these special local events.

"Our thanks to everyone for adding to the fun and creating a happy holiday spirit within our village. Also thanks to our new president who bravely donned a duck suit to add to the fun atmosphere and no,his name is not Donald!"

The winning ducks and numbers were: 187, £50; 469, £20 and 256, £10.

Saundersfoot Rotary's next Duck Races (weather permitting) will be held at Saundersfoot Harbour this Sunday, August 8 and Sunday August 15.

A combined pig roast and duck race will be held on Friday August 27, when other charitable organisations will join Saundersfoot Rotary. All are welcome.

For further information about Saundersfoot Rotary, see Facebook or contact club secretary Brian Waters on 01834 813665.