A multi-agency rescue operation swung into action in north Pembrokeshire yesterday afternoon, Tuesday August 3, after a man fell from rocks near St Davids.
Shortly after 3pm, the man had fallen from the Ram's Nose into the water and was rescued by a paddleboarder who took him to the neighbouring Porth Lleuog beach.
RNLI lifeguards from Whitesands administered medical care on the beach, with the assistance of the three crew members from the St Davids inshore lifeboat.
Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 937 from Caernarfon was called to the scene, and the injured man was stabilised and made ready by the winchman before being transferred to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment.
HM Coastguard St Davids also attended the incident.
The inshore lifeboat then took the lifeguards and their equipment back to Whitesands Beach before returning to station at 5:26pm.
The afternoon saw back-to-back shouts for the St Davids inshore lifeboat, Marian and Alan Clayton, as previously, at 3.20pm, there was a launch to an overturned kayak in Ramsay Sound.
As the search began it was confirmed the kayaker was safe and well after being picked up by local fishing boat Zolotoy.
