The driver of a car was arrested in Neyland by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit and charged with two offences.
His vehicle was stop checked in the early hours of the morning of Wednesday, August 4, when he provided a positive roadside breath test.
Police also found that he was driving whilst uninsured.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: "He was arrested and conveyed to custody before being charged with drink driving and driving whilst uninsured."
