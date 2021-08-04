A man was arrested on Tuesday, August 3 by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit after providing a positive drug wipe for cocaine.
He was arrested in the Burton area before being taken into custody.
Once at custody, he provided blood samples and was then 'released under investigation for drug driving.'
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: "He was also issued with a conditional caution for possession of cocaine."
